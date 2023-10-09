Pune Crime: Man Arrested For Sexually Assaulting 6-Year-Old On Sinhgad Road | Pixabay

Pune: A disturbing incident of sexual assault unfolded on Sinhagad Road, leading to the arrest of a young man by the local police. The individual in custody has been identified as Siva Bhagwati Choudhary, an 18-year-old hailing from Nepal. The incident came to light when the mother of the victim filed a formal complaint at the Sinhgad Road Police Station.

The victim, a minor, was engaged in innocent play on her bicycle within the premises of their residential society when Choudhary allegedly subjected her to an act of sexual assault. Following this unsettling encounter, the six-year-old girl returned home and informed her mother about the distressing incident.

Promptly following the complaint, an investigation was launched, confirming that Choudhary had indeed engaged in an indecent act directed at the minor. Subsequently, Choudhary was arrested, and a case was registered against him.

In this case, Chaudhary has been arrested and a case has been registered against him under the Prevention of Child Sexual Offenses Act (POCSO). Further investigation is under way.

Read Also From MiG to Sukhoi: See Pictures Of Aeromodelling Show In Pune

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)