From MiG to Sukhoi: See Pictures Of Aeromodelling Show In Pune

By: Staff Reporter | October 08, 2023

On the occasion of Air Force Day, the Deccan Education Society organised a captivating aero modelling show.

Anand Chaini

It featured radio-controlled aeroplanes at the Fergusson College Ground in Pune.

Punekars at the aero modelling show featuring radio-controlled aeroplanes at the Fergusson College Ground in Pune.

The live demonstration of flying radio-controlled aircraft models left Punekars awestruck.

The event showcased a remarkable display of 15 aeroplanes and 7 fighter planes, including the MiG-21, MiG-29, Sukhoi, Tejas, Jaguar aircraft, and trainer planes from the Indian Air Force.

The show was led by Sadanand Kale and Atharva Kale from Satara.

This event exposed Punekars to high-cost technology and innovations, igniting new scientific ideas.

