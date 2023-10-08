From MiG to Sukhoi: See Pictures Of Aeromodelling Show In Pune

By: Staff Reporter | October 08, 2023
On the occasion of Air Force Day, the Deccan Education Society organised a captivating aero modelling show.
Anand Chaini
It featured radio-controlled aeroplanes at the Fergusson College Ground in Pune.
Punekars at the aero modelling show featuring radio-controlled aeroplanes at the Fergusson College Ground in Pune.
The live demonstration of flying radio-controlled aircraft models left Punekars awestruck.
The event showcased a remarkable display of 15 aeroplanes and 7 fighter planes, including the MiG-21, MiG-29, Sukhoi, Tejas, Jaguar aircraft, and trainer planes from the Indian Air Force.
The show was led by Sadanand Kale and Atharva Kale from Satara.
This event exposed Punekars to high-cost technology and innovations, igniting new scientific ideas.
