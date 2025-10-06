 Pimpri-Chinchwad Crime: Criminal Son Beats Parents While Intoxicated in Chikhali; Father’s Right Hand Fractured
Varad BhatkhandeUpdated: Monday, October 06, 2025, 06:46 PM IST
Chikhali Police Station (Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate) | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: In a shocking incident, a man has verbally abused and physically assaulted his father and mother in the Chikhali area on Sunday afternoon. The harsh beating resulted in the farmer father sustaining a fracture in his right hand, while his mother suffered minor injuries. A case was registered late Sunday night at Chikhali Police Station.

Subhash Baban More (52, Mulshi) has lodged a complaint with the police. Chikhali Police have arrested his son, identified as Sujit Subhash More (24, Chikhali). He has been booked and placed under judicial custody.

According to police reports, the accused was allegedly intoxicated. An argument broke out between the family members, which resulted in their son attacking them. He beat them, abused them, and threatened them. With the help of an iron rod, he hit his father on the right hand, resulting in a fracture. After the father complained to the Chikhali Police, they arrested the accused on Monday morning. He was produced in court, where the court remanded him to judicial custody.

Police Sub-Inspector Sanjay Devkule is investigating the matter further. Speaking to The Free Press Journal, he said, "The accused is a history-sheeter with a past crime record of illegal possession of firearms and an attempted murder, both registered with Chikhali Police. We have detained him. Further investigation is ongoing."

Son Stabs Father to Death in Kothrud

In a separate incident, on Dussehra in Pune’s Kothrud area, a 33-year-old man allegedly killed his 72-year-old father. This was done following an argument over watching television and administering eye drops. The victim, Tanaji Paigude, was stabbed in the face and throat and died en route to hospital. The accused, Sachin Tanaji Paigude, was arrested by Kothrud police. Further investigation is underway.

