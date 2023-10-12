 Pimpri-Chinchwad Crime: Brutal Gang Attack Leaves One Dead, One Injured
Pimpri-Chinchwad Crime: Brutal Gang Attack Leaves One Dead, One Injured

Initial reports indicate that the assailants targeted the two young men due to past conflicts

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 12, 2023, 05:37 PM IST
Pimpri-Chinchwad Crime: Brutal Gang Attack Leaves One Dead, One Injured | Pixabay

A 22-year-old man lost his life, and another individual sustained severe injuries following a brutal assault by a group of five to six individuals in Nigdi's Ota Scheme on Wednesday night.

The deceased has been identified as Akash Doondhav, while his companion's identity remains undisclosed as he is currently receiving medical treatment at Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital.

Initial reports indicate that the assailants, who have a history of involvement in criminal activities, targeted the two young men due to past conflicts. The police are actively investigating the incident.

