Pimpri-Chinchwad Crime: Bhosari Man Duped Of Rs 2 Lakh On The Lure Of Getting A Job In The Government Of India

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A man was duped of Rs 2,00,000 in Pimpri-Chinchwad's Bhosari area on the promise of securing a government job affiliated with the Union Government. The incident happened between March 2024 and June 2024 in the Bhosari area through physical and online means.

Deepak Mallinath Bhosale (age 34, resident of Alandi Road) has complained to the Bhosari Police Station. Police have booked Rajesh Rakesh Paswan, a resident of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar District, under IPC sections 419 (punishment for cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 465 (punishment for forgery), and 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating).

According to police reports, the accused, Paswan, told complainant Bhosale that he was a gram sevak (village administrative officer) and said he could get him a job in the Union Government. The accused demanded Rs 2 lakh from him.

A police official said, "The accused gave the complainant a fake appointment letter with the emblem of the Government of India. This led to the complainant believing the accused. However, once he realised there was no job, he confronted the accused. Realising he was duped, he rushed to the Bhosari Police."

Bhosari Police are investigating the matter further.

Retired Person Duped of Rs 53 Lakh in High-Return Investment Scam

A retired man aged 68 has complained to the Alandi Police Station within the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate (PCPC) about being duped of Rs 53,28,027. A case has been registered against Manoj Dhondopant Pharkande (age 37, resident of Markal Road). The accused, claiming to be an agent of the BMA company, asked the complainant to invest money in shares and get massive returns. The complainant, believing him, did so but neither received the returns nor got his investment money back. Alandi Police are investigating the matter further.