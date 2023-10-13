Pimpri-Chinchwad: Class 10 Student Dies By Suicide After Being Told To Study Instead Of Using Phone

Representative Image |

A Class 10 student reportedly died by suicide in Dehu Gaon on Wednesday night after being instructed to study rather than spend time on her mobile phone. The girl has been identified as Arya Ganesh Sawant, 15, a resident of Abhilasha Housing Society in Dehu Gaon. The incident occurred around 10.15pm.

Upon receiving the information, a team of Pimpri Chinchwad police swiftly arrived at the scene to conduct an investigation. A case of accidental death was registered at Dehu Road police station, and a probe was initiated to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. However, no suicide note was discovered.

"Preliminary investigation has revealed that the girl was a Class 10 student. She was instructed to refrain from using her mobile phone and focus on studying instead. Allegedly, this directive left her distraught, leading her to take the extreme step," stated a police officer.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)