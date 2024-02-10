Pimpri Chinchwad City Set For Extensive Development, Assures Ajit Pawar |

Deputy Chief Minister and District Guardian Minister Ajit Pawar assured that Pimpri Chinchwad city is a fast-developing city, and more infrastructure facilities will be provided for its overall development, considering its well-planned industrial setup and population on Friday.

Pawar emphasised the development of infrastructure to elevate the city's national profile. He highlighted ongoing efforts to enhance citizen facilities and improve living standards, urging cooperation for ongoing development works, which, in turn, contribute to increased employment opportunities.

Addressing the need for advanced fire-fighting capabilities in the face of the rising construction of tall buildings in the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation area, Pawar mentioned a Rs 350 crore plan for this purpose. Future water supply plans are aligned with the estimated population growth of Pimpri Chinchwad city by 2032, he added.

Pawar noted the extensive development initiatives across the country, including Vande Bharat Railway, airport expansions, and infrastructure modernisation. These efforts contribute to making India the world's third-largest economy, benefiting the citizens of Pimpri Chinchwad with improved infrastructure facilities.

During the program, various development works were inaugurated, including Household Hazardous Waste Treatment Centers, a residence for postgraduate students, a Divyang Bhawan, a transfer station for solid waste management, and an international standard badminton court.