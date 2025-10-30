Pimpri-Chinchwad: BJP Yuva Morcha Maharashtra President Anup More Resigns Amid Assault Case Controversy | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Yuva Morcha Maharashtra State President Anup More, after being embroiled in a controversy, submitted his resignation to the party high command on Thursday. Anup More was named in a physical assault and verbal abuse and threat case at Chinchwad Police Station on Sunday after BJP Mahila Morcha Secretary Tejaswini Kadam filed a complaint against him.

According to police reports, on Sunday, multiple office bearers of the BJP Yuva Morcha in Pimpri-Chinchwad allegedly threatened complainant Tejaswini Kadam, saying they are acting on Anup More's orders. She alleged she was beaten by the workers in Chinchwad Police Station and has also alleged that they said, “We are doing this on Anup More's orders. We will kill you.”

Opposition pounced on this issue and started criticising Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, who is also the Home Minister of the state and the BJP. Baramati MP Supriya Sule and Karjat Jamkhed MLA Rohit Pawar from the Nationalist Congress Party – Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) have reacted to these events, questioning police inaction and women's safety in the state.

On Tuesday, when the matter was widely reported, Anup More had told the media, “The allegations against me are false. It's being done to defame me and is an attempt to ruin my political career.”

More Submits Resignation To CM Fadnavis & Ravindra Chavan

In the resignation letter submitted to Maharashtra CM Fadnavis and BJP State President Ravindra Chavan, More said, “For the past few days, fake allegations have been made against me. Due to me, the party's image might be ruined. My family has been a part of the BJP for the last 40 years. The party trusted me to be Yuva Morcha's state president. My family and I will always be with the BJP.”

Anup More further added, “However, due to the possibility of the party's image being ruined due to me, I am resigning from the post of Yuva Morcha Maharashtra State President. In the future, I will work with the mindset of nation first, then party, and then myself." Confirmation regarding whether his resignation has been accepted is yet to be received.