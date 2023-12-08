Pimpri-Chinchwad Awarded Medal Of Honour At Secretariat Of Guangzhou International Award For Urban Innovation In China | X/@PCMCSarathi

In a remarkable achievement, Pimpri-Chinchwad was awarded the prestigious Medal of Honour at the Secretariat of Guangzhou International Award for Urban Innovation in Guangzhou, China, on Thursday.

“The city’s ground-breaking initiative under the Navi Disha programme, where women-led groups manage community toilets, was pivotal in securing this accolade,” the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) administration said on X (formerly Twitter).

With 193 cities and regions from 54 countries in competition, the PCMC "stood out for its commitment to innovation, effectiveness, and sustainable urban development. This initiative not only reflects gender mainstreaming in the sanitation value chain but also showcases the success of public-community partnerships and efficient administration," the administration said.

PCMC Commissioner Shekhar Singh expressed that the recognition is a testament to the community's dedication to transformative urban solutions. "The Navi Disha initiative, driven by the efforts of women groups, exemplifies our commitment to inclusive and sustainable development. We want to express our heartfelt gratitude to all the stakeholders including citizens and public representatives for this global recognition," he said. “We plan to scale up the Navi Disha initiative to engage more women and increase the beneficiaries by three-fold in the coming months," he added.

Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge also congratulated the industrial city on its global recognition. "Pimpri Chinchwad Earns Global Recognition with 'Navi Disha' Initiative. The 'Navi Disha' initiative implemented by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation has been recognised at the international level, earning the city the prestigious Guangzhou International Award. The award ceremony was held in Guangzhou, China. Ajay Charthankar, Deputy Commissioner of the Social Development Department, Yashwant Dange, Assistant Commissioner of the Health Department, and Vaishali Kharat, Community Organizer, along with Pragya Thakur, CTO, accepted the award on behalf of Commissioner," he wrote.