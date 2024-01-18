Pimpri-Chinchwad: 53 Temples To Undergo Cleanliness Overhaul As PCMC Launches 'Swachh Teerth Abhiyan'

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) | File Image

In response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for a nationwide 'Swachh Teerth Abhiyan' at temples ahead of the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has launched a cleanliness drive at 53 temples in the city.

As part of this initiative, PCMC Commissioner Shekhar Singh has directed the collection of usable items to be deposited at the nearest RRR (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle) centre. Clean urns will be arranged for waste collection in the temple area, along with efforts to raise public awareness about the plastic ban. The campaign aims to engage officers, employees, temple functionaries, former corporators, citizens, students, charitable organisations, and women self-help groups.

Cleanliness drives will extend to eight zonal offices and 32 wards, taking place from 7am to 2pm in various parts of the city. Additionally, 17 roads and squares are slated for thorough cleaning.

PCMC Assistant Commissioner Yashwant Dange has emphasised coordination with traffic police for effective execution.

Besides, zonal officers are mandated to submit daily cleanliness information, up to 50 words, to the health department, covering details such as the temple name, ward number, participating individuals, and organisations involved in the 'Swachh Teerth Abhiyan.'