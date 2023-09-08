Pimpri Chinchwad: Over 50% Of Cattle Successfully Vaccinated Against Lumpy Skin Disease | Representative Photo

To combat the increasing incidence of Lumpy skin disease among cattle in the Pimpri Chinchwad, the civic body has taken several measures, including vaccination, treatment, public awareness campaigns, and guidelines. Special teams have been deployed to oversee these efforts, resulting in the vaccination of 55 percent of the city's animals within nine days.

Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Commissioner and Administrator Shekhar Singh has set a target to achieve 100 percent vaccination coverage in the city in the coming days.

To address the Lumpy Disease outbreak, the Veterinary Department has procured 3,400 doses of the Goat Pox vaccine from the State Animal Husbandry Department and has requested additional doses. The vaccination process is progressing rapidly, with 2,440 animals already vaccinated.

Lumpy skin disease was observed among cows and bulls in the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation area. To prevent its spread, the Municipal Corporation has taken proactive measures. Veterinary teams were deployed on August 30 under the guidance of Commissioner Singh to prevent the outbreak of Lumpy Disease in various parts of the city.

Each veterinary team comprises a medical officer, helper, and livestock supervisor. These teams are actively monitoring eight divisional areas of the Municipal Corporation. Isolation rooms have been established to prevent the spread of Lumpy infection among stray animals. Fumigation and spraying of animal sheds are being conducted as preventive measures since Lumpy disease is transmitted by insects. The Municipal Corporation has already sprayed a total of 443 cowsheds.

If animals show symptoms of Lumpy disease, they are isolated and treated by the appointed teams of the Veterinary Department after contacting the coordinators. Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Khot has encouraged cowshed owners to get in touch with their nearest health office or the veterinary department's team coordinator for fumigation and spraying services.

Lumpy disease is a viral infection in cattle and spreads through the bites of mosquitoes, flies and ticks. It is characterised by the formation of nodules on the skin all over the body. Infected animals often recover within a period of 2-3 weeks.

