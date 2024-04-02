Pimpri Chichwad: PCMC Fast-Tracks Super Specialty Hospital Project At YCM Hospital |

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) is taking significant strides towards establishing a super specialty hospital at the existing Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital (YCM).

Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge has provided insights into the ongoing process, indicating that the acquisition of necessary land has commenced, with active involvement from the state's Urban Development Department and Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA).

Through this initiative, Landge emphasised the government's dedication to providing high-quality healthcare services to citizens, marking a crucial step towards enhancing healthcare infrastructure in the region.

This initiative follows PCMC's announcement from a year prior, wherein plans were unveiled to establish a 750-bed hospital in Moshi. The forthcoming hospital in Moshi is anticipated to cater to the healthcare needs of the rural population while concurrently alleviating the patient burden at the YCM hospital.