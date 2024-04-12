PHOTOS: Punit Balan Group Honours Kho Kho Players With Electric Bikes | Sourced

Punit Balan Group (PBG) recently honoured outstanding players at the 42nd Maharashtra State Kho Kho Championship in Roha, Raigad, by awarding them electric bikes. The recipients of this recognition were Ashwini Shinde from Dharashiv and Rupesh Kondalkar from Thane.

Punit Balan, Director of PBG, personally presented the electric bikes to the deserving athletes during the event. At the commencement of the championship, Balan had pledged to reward the two top performers with electric bikes, a promise he fulfilled without delay.

PBG remains committed to nurturing young talent and supporting aspiring athletes. The group has a track record of adopting promising sports personalities, assuming responsibility for their development, and providing essential assistance. This support plays a crucial role in meeting the needs of these budding athletes.

Addressing the gathering, Balan emphasised the importance of recognising and supporting athletes, stating, "By acknowledging the talents of players and providing them with timely assistance, we instil in them the belief that they have support and can excel. This award is a testament to that belief. We trust that these young athletes will bring honour to the state and the nation in the field of sports in the future."