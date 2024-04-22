PHOTOS: On World Earth Day, PCMC Organises Tree Plantation Drive In Bhosari

World Earth Day, an annual event on April 22 to demonstrate support for environmental protection, was celebrated in Pimpri-Chinchwad on Monday.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) organised a tree plantation drive at Bhosari Sahal Kendra in Bhosari Gaonthan to commemorate World Earth Day. People of all ages actively participated in the drive.

Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation was organized a Tree Plantation Drive at Bhosari Sahal Centre, Bhosari Ggaothan to commemorate World Earth Day. This initiative is aligned with SS 2024 and MVA 4.0.#SwachhBharatGov #MissionLiFE #MajhiVasundharaAbhiyan4 pic.twitter.com/ugO4RRyqfY — PCMC (@pcmcindiagovin) April 22, 2024

In addition, the civic body, in collaboration with the Pimplevan Green Army, organised a tree plantation drive and plogathon in Vishal Nagar, Pimple Nilakh.

PCMC, in collaboration with Pimplevan Green Army, organized a Tree Plantation Drive and Plogathon in Vishal Nagar, Pimple Nilakh, to commemorate World Earth Day.This initiative is aligned with SS- 2024 & MVA 4.0.#SwachhBharatGov #MissionLiFE #MajhiVasundharaAbhiyan4 pic.twitter.com/zgY5lzLEEf — PCMC (@pcmcindiagovin) April 22, 2024

These initiatives were aligned with Swachh Survekshan 2024 and Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan 4.0.

Initiatives like these underscore the importance of collective action in safeguarding the planet and fostering a greener, more sustainable future for all.

With the successful conclusion of the plantation drive, the participants expressed their optimism for the positive impact the newly planted trees will have on the local environment, affirming their commitment to continued environmental stewardship.