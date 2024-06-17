 PHOTOS: Mahabaleshwar Gears Up To Welcome Monsoon Tourists
Rambhau JagtapUpdated: Monday, June 17, 2024, 01:45 PM IST
article-image
Renowned as Maharashtra's Kashmir, Mahabaleshwar is eagerly preparing to welcome tourists during the monsoon months, offering respite from the scorching summer heat. Currently, the hill station has a beautiful climate, with rain and fog enhancing its serene charm throughout the day.

Each year, Mahabaleshwar receives abundant rainfall, accompanied by a cool and misty ambience during the monsoon season. To shield homes from heavy downpours and ensure warmth for occupants, locals are reinforcing building walls with grass coverings and protecting roofs with sturdy plastic sheets. However, the shortage of skilled workers adept in these techniques poses a challenge for hotel and resort owners, who rely heavily on tourism for economic sustenance.

The architecture in Mahabaleshwar predominantly features red stone, chosen not only for its aesthetic appeal but also for its ability to retain warmth within homes. Designed to withstand excessive rainfall, these structures reflect a blend of practicality and traditional charm, ensuring durability amidst the region's climatic variations.

As the tourist season approaches, local businesses are gearing up by offering special monsoon packages that highlight Mahabaleshwar's lush greenery, cascading waterfalls, and panoramic views. Visitors are expected to flock to popular spots like Arthur's Seat, Lingmala Waterfall, and Venna Lake, where the natural beauty is accentuated by the season's bountiful rains.

article-image

Moreover, the local cuisine, known for its fresh strawberries and delectable jams, becomes even more appealing during the monsoon, offering tourists a taste of Mahabaleshwar's unique culinary delights amidst its mist-covered landscapes. Whether for nature enthusiasts, adventure seekers, or those seeking tranquillity, Mahabaleshwar promises an unforgettable experience during the monsoon months, blending natural splendour with warm hospitality.

