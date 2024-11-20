PHOTOS: Legendary Artist John Fernandes's Masterpieces On Display In Pune; Here's When & Where You Can Check Them Out | Sourced

A premier destination for art connoisseurs, Vesavar Art Gallery is hosting 'Veritas: An Odyssey of Brush and Soul,' a solo art exhibition featuring the masterpieces of the late John Fernandes, a legendary artist renowned for immortalising human emotion and artistic passion on canvas.

Fernandes, a master of figurative realism, was known for his incredibly lifelike paintings, brought to life through intricate brushstrokes and an unparalleled understanding of human forms. This exhibition, aptly named 'Veritas', highlights the essence of his artistic journey, showcasing works that capture the spectrum of human emotions, the beauty of everyday moments, and the soul of artistic expression.

The collection includes some of Fernandes's most iconic works, reflecting his dedication to exploring the depth of the human spirit through oil paints. For the first time, a curated collection of stunning semi-nude and nude figurative paintings by the artist will be on display during this exclusive two-month exhibition. These masterpieces, celebrated for their raw emotion, exquisite detail, and artistic depth, invite audiences to experience the intimate and evocative world of the artist like never before. Fernandes’s work continues to inspire generations of artists with its timeless appeal and thought-provoking themes.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Ashish Malpani, Director of the Malapani Group. Speaking to the gathering, Malpani emphasised how art has the unique ability to inspire fresh perspectives and bring communities together. “John Fernandes’ art goes beyond the canvas—it’s a testament to the stories we live and the emotions that make us human. It’s truly moving to see his work continue to resonate with people,” he shared.

Kavita Bhandari, founder of Vesavar Art Gallery, remarked, “This exhibition is not just a tribute to John Fernandes but also an invitation for visitors to experience his unmatched brilliance and the profound stories his artworks narrate. Through 'Veritas,' we aim to honour his legacy and continue inspiring the art community.”

Co-founder Pranali Harpude added, “John Fernandes’s art is more than just visuals—it’s a legacy of life, emotions, and stories. Through Veritas, we invite you to witness his masterpieces, each carrying a piece of his soul and inspiring a deeper connection to art.”

Where: Vesavar Art Gallery, General Thimayya Road, East Street, Pune

When: November 18 to January 19

