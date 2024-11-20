Pune: Mukta Charitable Foundation Hosts Balmahotsav, Inspiring Youth To Tackle Social Issues | Sourced

Like every year, Mukta Charitable Foundation (MCF) recently organised its annual 'Balmahotsav' at Shankarrao Chavan Law College in Pune.

The event was graced by ATS officer Bhanupratap Berge as the chief guest, while the inauguration was done by Nilima Jogalekar, the first captain of the Indian women's cricket team and the world’s first female cricket umpire.

"Stay active in student life by balancing your time between studies and sports. Exercise both your mind and body, and always seek guidance from your teachers and parents when facing challenges," said Jogalekar, inspiring the audience with her words.

The event also saw Anjali Karve and Shobha Joshi serve as judges for the debate and street play competitions. Trustees and volunteers Dr Anuradha Tarkunde, Dr Jyoti Shinde, Ashwini Shinde, Dr Kushal Mahajan, Sitaram Gosavi, and Swaroop Jaywant were present to support the occasion.

In the street play competition, Vimalbai Garware Vidyalaya secured first place, while Katraj Madhyamik Vidyalaya won second. Ahilya Devi Holkar Girls' School took first place in the debate competition, with Modern Boy's School earning second. In the essay competition, Ahilya Devi Vidyalaya, Vidyashram Vidyalaya, and SS Hakim Vidyalaya were awarded prizes.

The programme was moderated by Bhagyashree Karnakar, and Mukesh Savkare delivered the vote of thanks.

Rupa Agarwal, Trustee of MCF, shared her thoughts on the event, saying, "This was a wonderful opportunity to engage with the youth, allowing them to express their views on significant social issues and channel their energy toward positive change. Through our 'Shala Beyond Books' project, we aim to start with basic life skills, promote healthy communication, and raise awareness on issues like substance abuse, reproductive health, and sexually transmitted diseases."