PHOTOS: Ravindra Dhangekar, Siddharth Shirole, Hemant Rasane, Murlidhar Mohol, Prakash Ambedkar and Others Vote in Pune |

Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol, Kasba Congress' candidate Ravindra Dhangekar, BJP's canidate Hemant Rasane, VBA chief Hemant Rasane were among the early voters to exercise their franchise as polling was underway on Wednesday for the Maharashtra assembly elections in Pune.

Additionally, Shivajinagar BJP candidate Siddharth Shirole also voted along with several other leaders, celebrities and residents in Pune.

Have a look at the photos below:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Siddharth Shirole voted in Shivajinagar. He is contesting against Congress' Datta Bahirat and independent Manish Anand among others.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In Kasba, BJP's Hemant Rasane and Congress' Ravindra Dhnagekar both voted.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In Kothrud, BJP candidate Chandrakant Patil voted. He is contesting against Shiv Sena's (UBT) Chandrakant Mokate and MNS' Adv Kishor Shinde.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, the district administration has banned mobile in 100 meter radius of the polling booth.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Youth icon and singer Arya Ambekar also voted in Pune.