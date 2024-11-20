 PHOTOS: Ravindra Dhangekar, Siddharth Shirole, Hemant Rasane, Murlidhar Mohol, Prakash Ambedkar and Others Vote in Pune
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePHOTOS: Ravindra Dhangekar, Siddharth Shirole, Hemant Rasane, Murlidhar Mohol, Prakash Ambedkar and Others Vote in Pune

PHOTOS: Ravindra Dhangekar, Siddharth Shirole, Hemant Rasane, Murlidhar Mohol, Prakash Ambedkar and Others Vote in Pune

Additionally, Shivajinagar BJP candidate Siddharth Shirole also voted along with several other leaders, celebrities and residents in Pune.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 20, 2024, 11:53 AM IST
article-image
PHOTOS: Ravindra Dhangekar, Siddharth Shirole, Hemant Rasane, Murlidhar Mohol, Prakash Ambedkar and Others Vote in Pune |

Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol, Kasba Congress' candidate Ravindra Dhangekar, BJP's canidate Hemant Rasane, VBA chief Hemant Rasane were among the early voters to exercise their franchise as polling was underway on Wednesday for the Maharashtra assembly elections in Pune.

Additionally, Shivajinagar BJP candidate Siddharth Shirole also voted along with several other leaders, celebrities and residents in Pune.

Have a look at the photos below:

Read Also
Shivajinagar Assembly Seat: BJP MLA Siddharth Shirole Thanks Madhukar Musale For Withdrawing...
article-image
Read Also
Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, Kothrud Constituency: All About Candidates, Parties, & Past...
article-image

Siddharth Shirole voted in Shivajinagar. He is contesting against Congress' Datta Bahirat and independent Manish Anand among others.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: CM Eknath Shinde Casts Vote With Family At Polling Booth In Thane's Kopri-Pachpakhadi; Urges Voter Participation
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: CM Eknath Shinde Casts Vote With Family At Polling Booth In Thane's Kopri-Pachpakhadi; Urges Voter Participation
Bitcoin Price Marks New Milestone Of $94,000; Trump Bump Propells The Crypto To Record High
Bitcoin Price Marks New Milestone Of $94,000; Trump Bump Propells The Crypto To Record High
'Set An Example By Arresting Her': Kolkata Model’s Towel Dance At India Gate Draws Ire After ‘Obscene’ Outfit For Durga Puja (VIDEO)
'Set An Example By Arresting Her': Kolkata Model’s Towel Dance At India Gate Draws Ire After ‘Obscene’ Outfit For Durga Puja (VIDEO)
CBSE To Release CTET 2024 Admit Card Soon: Exam Scheduled For December 14; Full Step-by-Step Guide & Exam Details Here
CBSE To Release CTET 2024 Admit Card Soon: Exam Scheduled For December 14; Full Step-by-Step Guide & Exam Details Here

In Kasba, BJP's Hemant Rasane and Congress' Ravindra Dhnagekar both voted.

In Kothrud, BJP candidate Chandrakant Patil voted. He is contesting against Shiv Sena's (UBT) Chandrakant Mokate and MNS' Adv Kishor Shinde.

Read Also
Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, Hadapsar Constituency: Everything About Candidates, Parties &...
article-image

Meanwhile, the district administration has banned mobile in 100 meter radius of the polling booth.

Youth icon and singer Arya Ambekar also voted in Pune.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Mukta Charitable Foundation Hosts Balmahotsav, Inspiring Youth To Tackle Social Issues

Pune: Mukta Charitable Foundation Hosts Balmahotsav, Inspiring Youth To Tackle Social Issues

PHOTOS: Ravindra Dhangekar, Siddharth Shirole, Hemant Rasane, Murlidhar Mohol, Prakash Ambedkar and...

PHOTOS: Ravindra Dhangekar, Siddharth Shirole, Hemant Rasane, Murlidhar Mohol, Prakash Ambedkar and...

Good News! FLY91 Announces Mumbai-Solapur & Goa-Solapur Flights

Good News! FLY91 Announces Mumbai-Solapur & Goa-Solapur Flights

Pune: Sassoon General Hospital Doctors Perform Titanium Skull Implant Surgery On Man Injured In...

Pune: Sassoon General Hospital Doctors Perform Titanium Skull Implant Surgery On Man Injured In...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Man Held For Distributing Money To Voters Ahead Of Assembly Polls

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Man Held For Distributing Money To Voters Ahead Of Assembly Polls