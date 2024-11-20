PHOTOS: Ravindra Dhangekar, Siddharth Shirole, Hemant Rasane, Murlidhar Mohol, Prakash Ambedkar and Others Vote in Pune

Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol, Kasba Congress' candidate Ravindra Dhangekar, BJP's canidate Hemant Rasane, VBA chief Hemant Rasane were among the early voters to exercise their franchise as polling was underway on Wednesday for the Maharashtra assembly elections in Pune.
Additionally, Shivajinagar BJP candidate Siddharth Shirole also voted along with several other leaders, celebrities and residents in Pune.
Have a look at the photos below:
Siddharth Shirole voted in Shivajinagar. He is contesting against Congress' Datta Bahirat and independent Manish Anand among others.
In Kasba, BJP's Hemant Rasane and Congress' Ravindra Dhnagekar both voted.
In Kothrud, BJP candidate Chandrakant Patil voted. He is contesting against Shiv Sena's (UBT) Chandrakant Mokate and MNS' Adv Kishor Shinde.
Meanwhile, the district administration has banned mobile in 100 meter radius of the polling booth.
Youth icon and singer Arya Ambekar also voted in Pune.