Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, Hadapsar Constituency: Everything About Candidates, Parties & Past Results

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 | FPJ

Hadapsar is one of the 288 Assembly seats in Maharashtra, which is located in eastern Pune; it is part of the Shirur Lok Sabha constituency. The Lok Sabha constituency consists of six assembly constituencies, one of which is the Shirur Assembly constituency. It includes Junnar, Ambegaon Khed Alandi, Bhosari, as well as Hadapsar. In 2019, Chetan Vitthal Tupe from the Nationalist Congress Party served as its representative.

The Hadapsar Assembly Constituency falls under the Shirur Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Nationalist Congress Party – Sharadchandra Pawar candidate Dr. Amol Ramsing Kolhe won from Shirur Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 140951 votes by defeating Adhalrao Shivaji Dattatrey of the Nationalist Congress Party.

Hadapsar Assembly constituency |

History of Hadapsar Assembly constituency

Historically, Hadapsar leaned towards candidates from regional parties like the Indian National Congress (INC) and local independents during the earlier decades of Maharashtra's legislative elections. In the Assembly election of 1978, the Peasants & Workers Party won the seat and defeated INC. Khapale Manikrao Bhimrao, who was the runner-up against Patil Shivajirao Shahajirao, won the seat with a margin of 10,366 votes. In 1980, INC (I) Alure Sidramappa Nagappa won the constituency against Khapale Manikrao Bhimrao of PWP with a margin of 14,579 votes.

In 1985, PWP's candidate, Khaple Manikrao Bhimrao, won the election and became MLA from Hadapsar, whereas INC's Allure Sidramappa Nagappa. Indian National Congress candidate Alure Sidramappa Nagappa stood second with a total vote of 31,323. In 1990, INC's candidate, Chavan Madhukar Deorao, emerged victorious from the seat with a total vote of 47,474. Khaple Manikrao Bhimrao of PWP won the election and became MLA from the seat. In 1999 and 2004, Chavan Madhukarrao Deorao of INC emerged victorious and won the seat.

Maharashtra Elections 2024 | FPJ

In 2009, Shiv Sena's candidate Babar Mahadeoramchandra defeated INC's Shivarkar Chandrkantvitthalrao and became MLA from this seat. In 2014, the BJP's Tilekar Yogesh Kundalik won the seat with a total vote of 82,629. Shiv Sena's Baber Mahadev Ramchandra stood second with a total of 52,381 votes. In 2019, this seat was won by NCP's Chetan Vitthal Tupe with a margin of 2,820 against BJP's Yogesh Kundalik Tilekar.

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Candidates Contesting From Hadapsar Constituency

Prashant Jagtap from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Sharad Pawar, will be running from the Hadapsar Constituency, and Chetan Tupe from NCP will be running against Prashant Jagtap from the Hadapsar Constituency.