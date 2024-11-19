Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, Kothrud Constituency: All About Candidates, Parties, & Past Results

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 | FPJ

Kothrud Assembly constituency is one of the 288 Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha (Assembly constituency) in the western part of Pune. Kothrud has a population of approximately 250,00 and has seen developments in residential and commercial areas. The suburb is well-known for its excellent connectivity to major IT parks and commercial areas. This constituency was established following the dissolution of the Bhavani Peth constituency.

Kothrud is a part of the Pune Lok Sabha constituency and five other Assembly constituencies, including Kasba Peth, Parvati, Pune Cantonment, Shivajinagar, and Vadgaon Sheri. During the 2019 Assembly constituency elections, BJP's candidate Chandrakant Patil won the election and defeated Kishor Shinde of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS).

Kothrud Assembly constituency is a part of the Pune Lok Sabha constituency. Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Muralidhar Kisan Mohol secured victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections for the Pune Lok Sabha (MP) Seat by defeating Indian National Congress candidate Ravindra Hemraj Dhangekar with a margin of 123038 votes.

History of Kothrud Assembly Constituency

INC has a stronghold from Kothrud, and it has won the seat four times, whereas SHS (Shiv Sena) has won the seat three times. INC's Sonvane Kesaav Rao Sitaram won the seat in 1978 and defeated Patil Madhavrao Santaram of the Independent. In 1980, Utge Shivshankarappan Vishwanathappa from INC (U) won the seat with a margin of 114 and defeated Patel Mujeebuddin Ismail Saheb of INC (I).

In the 1985 Assembly election, the seat was won by Jadhav Kisanrao Sampatrao of the Indian Congress (Socialist) and received a total vote of 42,670. In 1990 and 1995, INC emerged as victorious by defeating Shiv Sena. In 1999, 2004, and 2009, Shiv Sena won the constituency. However, BJP's Kulkarni Medha Vishram defeated Shiv Sena's Chandrakant Balbhim Mokate in 2014.

In the assembly election of 2019, the BJP party won the constituency seat and defeated Adv. Kishor Nana Shinde from Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). In the 2024 Maharashtra Legislative Assembly election, Chandrakant Patil of BJP and Chandrakant Mokateof SS (UBT) will be fighting against each other.