 Phoenix Mall In Pune's Viman Nagar Gets Bomb Threat Via Email; Police Investigation Underway
The Bomb Disposal Squad (BDDS) inspected the mall, but no bomb-like object was found

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Monday, August 19, 2024, 03:36 PM IST
Phoenix Marketcity | phoenixmarketcity.com

Pune's Phoenix Mall received a bomb threat via email from an anonymous account called 'Hidden Bone.' Following the receipt of the email, Aditya Rajesh Shitole (30, a resident of Sopannagar, Vadgaon Sheri), who is a manager at the mall, lodged a complaint at the Viman Nagar Police Station.

On Saturday afternoon, Shitole examined the email sent to Sandeep Singh, a senior manager at the mall. It was revealed that the email, which threatened to place a bomb in the mall, had been sent to the mall administration. The Bomb Disposal Squad (BDDS) inspected the mall, but no bomb-like object was found. The email read, “I am tired of life. No one in the mall will be spared. Pogo and Noro are bothering me."

Senior Police Inspector Ajay Sakeshwari, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, "We received the complaint regarding the bomb threat on August 15. The email was sent anonymously to the official email of Phoenix Market City. We are investigating the matter and conducting a technical analysis to trace the email sender. Accordingly, action will be taken."

Phoenix Mall In Pune's Viman Nagar Gets Bomb Threat Via Email; Police Investigation Underway

