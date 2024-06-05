PERA CET 2024 Round I Results Announced; Round II Set For June 28-29 |

The Preeminent Education and Research Association (PERA) recently announced the highly anticipated results of PERA CET 2024 Round I. This entrance exam, a gateway to numerous professional courses, saw participation from over 15,000 students, all vying for spots in prestigious programmes such as Engineering, Bioengineering, Marine Engineering, Design, Fine Arts, Food Technology, Pharmacy, Management, Education, Architecture, Law, and Hotel Management.

PERA INDIA, an esteemed association comprising state-private universities in Maharashtra, has facilitated the educational aspirations of more than 3,00,000 students through the PERA CET exam over the last seven years. These students have benefitted from career guidance and secured admissions in various courses offered by esteemed member universities.

Given the high demand for courses in state-private universities, PERA India has announced the commencement of the second round of the Common Entrance Test (CET) 2024, scheduled for June 28-29. This second round provides an additional opportunity for students who could not secure a place in the first round to pursue their desired professional courses.

Aspiring students are encouraged to seize this opportunity and participate in PERA CET 2024 Round II before June 20. This round aims to offer further opportunities for students to join a wide range of professional courses provided by Maharashtra's private universities. For more details and to register for Round II, interested candidates are advised to visit the official website at www.peraindia.in.