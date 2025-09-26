Pimpri Chinchwad: PCMC Vaccinates Over 350 Dogs On Day One Of Week-Long Rabies Prevention Drive

PCMC Vaccinates Over 350 Dogs On Day One Of Week-Long Rabies Prevention Drive |

More than 350 stray and pet dogs were vaccinated on the opening day of a week-long rabies prevention drive launched by the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) in collaboration with Mission Rabies, an initiative run by the NGO WVS-HOPE.

The campaign, being held from September 26 to October 3, 2025, coincides with World Rabies Day on September 28 and aims to raise awareness while working towards the goal of eliminating rabies in the city.

The drive began with pet vaccinations at PCMC’s veterinary hospitals in Nehrunagar and Nigdi Pradhikaran, while dedicated field teams covered stray and community dogs across four localities—Ravet, Chinchwadgaon, Moshi, and Bhosari/Dighi. Animal lovers and pet owners also came forward to support the initiative.

Alongside vaccinations, PCMC has also launched an IEC campaign to spread awareness among citizens on rabies prevention, safe interaction with dogs, and the immediate steps to be taken in case of a dog bite.

The campaign was launched under the guidance of the Municipal Commissioner, Shekhar Singh. Additional Commissioner Vijayakumar Khorate attended the programme at Nehrunagar Veterinary Hospital, interacting with pet owners, staff, and NGO representatives. Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Khot highlighted the department’s ongoing animal health initiatives and extended greetings on the occasion of World Rabies Day.

Senior officials present included Chief Animal Husbandry Officer Dr Arun Dagade, Livestock Development Officer Dr Swapnil Shinde, and representatives of the city transformation office and Mission Rabies, along with veterinary staff.

Day One Vaccination Coverage:

Ravet – 108 dogs (Team lead: Dr Mahesh Tanpure)

Chinchwadgaon – 94 dogs (Team lead: Dr Piyush Pawar)

Moshi – 73 dogs (Team lead: Dr Vishal Rathod)

Bhosari/Dighi – 77 dogs (Team lead: Dr Gore)

Total Vaccinated: 352 dogs