Pavana Dam PAPs stage protest; disrupt water supply demanding pending rehabilitation

In a strong display of frustration and seeking long-overdue rehabilitation, project-affected individuals of the Pavana Dam Project staged a protest on Wednesday, disrupting the water supply from Pavana Dam to Pimpri-Chinchwad.

The protestors, highlighting the government's failure to adequately address their concerns, marched and locked the office of Pawna Water Resources Department officials.

The Pavana Dam project, constructed in 1973, displaced around 20 to 25 villages and impacted 1,203 account holders. Despite a court ruling in favor of the Pavana dam victims, only 340 displaced account holders have been rehabilitated so far, leaving 863 account holders still awaiting rehabilitation. Additionally, farmers have not been provided with land, further aggravating the situation.

Pune Rural Police have deployed significant number of forces

This protest is a culmination of years of demanding rehabilitation, with little action taken by the government to resolve the issue. In 2011, farmers from the Pavana dam-affected and Maval talukas resorted to blocking the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, resulting in a tragic incident with three farmers losing their lives in police firing.

To prevent any untoward incidents, the Pune Rural Police have deployed a significant number of forces in the Pavana area.