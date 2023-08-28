Passenger Trains On Pune-Daund Section Successfully Run At 130 kmph | File Photo

Passenger trains on the Pune-Daund section have achieved a significant speed increase, reaching a maximum permissible speed of 130 kmph, up from the previous 110 kmph.

"The first train to achieve this milestone was the Train No. 18520 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Vishakhapatnam express, which set off from Pune at 10:42 am and passed Daund at 11:43 am on Monday, August 28," said Dr. Shivraj Manaspure, Chief Public Relations Officer of Central Railway.

The increased speed limit is expected to greatly benefit commuters and rail travel in the region. The Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Vishakhapatnam express completed the 76-kilometre journey between Pune and Daund in record time, saving a total of 5 minutes.

According to CR, two more trains, the Train No. 22944 Indore-Daund Express and the Train No. 11301 Mumbai-Bengaluru Udyan express, are slated to operate at the enhanced speed of 130 kmph starting soon. This marks a comprehensive effort by railway authorities to modernize and expedite travel along this vital rail corridor.

The upgrade for the higher speed limit involved meticulous technical groundwork, including track preparation, Overhead Equipment (OHE) regulation, and signaling improvements, ensuring the safety and efficiency of train operations at the elevated speed.

Various stakeholders collaborated on this endeavor, with a team of officials conducting a comprehensive technical inspection of the section, addressing bottlenecks, and streamlining the track for higher speeds.

"This achievement is anticipated to have a cascading effect on the entire rail network, Apart from Vande Bharat express, other 22 pairs of trains of this route, equipped with Linke-Hofmann-Busch (LHB) rakes will gradually transition to the new speed limit of 130 kmph. This strategic move is set to significantly decrease travel times, enhance the overall punctuality of trains, and deliver an improved travel experience for passengers" said another official.

"The successful launch of passenger trains at a maximum speed of 130 kmph on the Pune-Daund section underscores the Indian Railways' commitment to modernization and efficiency. The advancements in track infrastructure, rolling stock, and safety measures represent a transformative step towards faster and more reliable rail travel in the region" he said.