Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru’s Vision Built Modern India, Says Dr Vishal Patange At Nanded Education Society Event | Sourced

Nanded: The freedom fighters of India not only fought for independence but also envisioned building a developed nation. Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, India’s first prime minister, played a pivotal role in laying the foundation for the country's development, said political science expert and Head of the Political Science Department at People’s College, Nanded, Dr Vishal Patange.

The lecture was organised on Saturday as part of the lecture series held to mark the 75th anniversary of the Nanded Education Society – founded by Swami Ramanand Tirth – and the death anniversary of its former vice-president, the late Sadashivrao Patil.

Dr Patange spoke on “Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru – The Architect of Modern India”. The event was presided over by Dr Venkatesh Kabde, former Member of Parliament and current President of the Nanded Education Society, with CA Dr Pravin Patil, Vice-president, and Shyamal Patki, Secretary of the Society, also in attendance as guests of honour.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Patange remarked that Nehru was appointed as India’s first Prime Minister not merely because of his proximity to Mahatma Gandhi, as some contemporary narratives suggest, but due to his visionary approach.

He criticised current attempts to distort Nehru’s legacy, calling it extremely dangerous propaganda. He added that even during British rule, Nehru had begun contemplating how to rebuild the nation after independence. He worked tirelessly to ensure that even the poorest citizen could have access to basic necessities amidst poverty and the devastation of partition.

It was under Nehru’s leadership that globally acclaimed institutions like IITs and IIMs were established. Further, research institutions were set up to enhance industries like leather production and promote their exports. Cultural growth was also prioritised, as exemplified by the creation of institutions like the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), ensuring that India would not lag behind in arts and culture.

Dr Pravin Patil, in his introductory remarks, highlighted that Nehru overcame immense challenges in the post-independence era and created a historic legacy that is now being deliberately obscured. He urged that real history must be studied and understood rather than hidden.

In his presidential remarks, Dr Venkatesh Kabde paid tribute to Nehru’s lifelong contributions and celebrated his leadership.

The event was anchored by Vijay Kadam, with Dr Vikas Sukale proposing the vote of thanks.