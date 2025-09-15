India Must Remain Vigilant To Avoid Nepal-Like Situation, Warns Director Varun Sukhraj In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “The national scenario today is unstable and passing through a strange and turbulent phase. To avoid a situation like Nepal, everyone must remain vigilant, urged director Varun Sukhraj. He was speaking at the inaugural function of the 14th Biennial Convention of the Bank of Maharashtra Employees Union, Aurangabad (affiliated to the All India Bank Employees Union), and the Com. Shripad Amrit Dange Memorial Award Ceremony held at Tapadia Natya Mandir on Saturday.

On this occasion, Sukhraj reviewed the present condition and made forthright remarks. The programme was graced by N. Shankar, Secretary of MSEF, and Krishna Barurkar, General Secretary of BOMOE. The session was presided over by Devidas Tuljapurkar, while K.N. Thigale was the host president.

Sukhraj noted that in Nepal, without rallies or speeches, a revolution occurred in just two days, leading to a regime change. “Our country too is in deep instability. To ensure such a situation does not arise here, vigilance is necessary,” he emphasised. He added, “Tomorrow India may well defeat Pakistan, but in this jubilation, we must not forget Umar Khalid, Gauri Lankesh, and Govind Pansare.”

The session was compered by Shrutika Mohod, introductory remarks were given by Dhananjay Kulkarni, and Piyush Birade proposed the vote of thanks.