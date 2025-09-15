Satara Family Celebrates Birth Of Quadruplets After Previous Triplet Delivery |

A unique incident has taken place in Satara. A mother has given birth to quadruplets. The surprising thing is that the same mother had given birth to triplets in her first delivery five years ago.

Out of these, there are two girls and a boy. While in her second delivery, she gave birth to a girl, and now in her third delivery, she has given birth to four babies. Out of these, there are three girls and a boy.

Kajal Vikas Khakurdia, a 27-year-old woman who originally hails from Saswad in Pune district |

Therefore, a total of eight babies will now rest in the arms of this one mother. However, this matter has shocked everyone, from doctors to relatives. This unique incident has happened for the first time in the district, including Satara District Hospital.

Kajal Vikas Khakurdia, a 27-year-old woman who originally hails from Saswad in Pune district but has settled in a village in Koregaon taluka, gave birth to four babies at once. They include three girls and a boy.

Five years ago, Kajal had given birth to triplets during her first delivery and a girl was born during her second delivery. Now, a boy and three girls have been born for the third time. Therefore, in the life of one mother, as many as 8 babies have been born in three deliveries, and all these babies and infants are healthy!

Vikas Khakurdia, a native of Gujarat and currently working as a mason in Saswad, welcomed the newborns. This difficult delivery was done through surgery, and the mother and all the babies are doing well.

Dr. Desai, Dr. Salma Inamdar, Dr. Khadtare, Dr. Zende, Dr. Dipali Rathod, and the entire medical team worked hard for this successful delivery. As so many babies were born to one mother, there was a kind of joy at the district hospital.