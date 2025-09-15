 Digital Media Convention In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Bhagwat Karad Promises Central-Level Solutions For Journalists
Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Monday, September 15, 2025, 08:23 PM IST
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Journalists work for the betterment of society. I always take the problems of journalists seriously. Thus, efforts will be taken to solve their health and railway-related issues,” assured former union minister and Rajya Sabha MP Dr Bhagwat Karad.

He was speaking during the one-day state-level Digital Media Convention, affiliated with Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Partrakar Parishad, on Sunday. Chief trustee S M Deshmukh presided over.

Convention president Milind Ashtivkar; trustees Kiran Naik, Sharad Pabale, state president Anil Waghmare, executive president Shivraj Katkar, general secretary Suresh Naikwade, treasurer Mansoorbhai Shaikh, vice president Ganesh Mokashi, G P Landge, Sachin Shivshete; journalists Dhananjay Lambe, Dr Anil Phale, Dr Mohd Abdul Kadir, Balaji Suryawanshi; secretary Prakash Bhagnure, Kanif Annapurne, Sunil Waghmare, Mahadev Jamnik, treasurer Brahmanand Chhakarwar and others were present.

Dr Karad further said the facilities of health, railway and mudra loans to strengthen the businesses of the journalists will be resolved at the central level. Efforts will be taken to address the problems raised during the convention, he said.

article-image

Keynote speakers Tulsidas Bhoite and Ravindra Pokharkar also guided on various issues related to the journalists. Journalist Dhananjay Lambe spoke on AI and Marathi journalism, and Dr Anil Phale on digital media. S M Deshmukh, during his presidential address, raised various issues related to the journalists.

Balaji Suryawanshi made an introductory speech. Senior journalists Ram Agrawal, Nagesh Gajbhiye, S S Khandalkar, Dr Dhananjay Lambe, Dr Mohd Abdul Kadir, Jaggannath Supekar, Ramesh Khot and others were felicitated for their prolonged service in journalism.

Representatives of the print, electric, digital, and YouTube channels and news portals from all over the state were present in large numbers.

