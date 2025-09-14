 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Social Justice Department May Honour Journalists For Social Contribution
Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 05:54 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Social Justice Department May Honour Journalists For Social Contribution | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “The social justice department is the important element of the state government working for the development at the grassroot level. The role of media is important for the overall development of the society. A decision will be taken soon to felicitate journalists contributing tosocial development with the Bharatratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Samaj Bhushan Award”, opined social justice and district guardian minister Sanjay Shirsat.

He was speaking during the inauguration of the two-day meeting of the newspapers and media accreditation committee meeting organised by the state government’s Director General of Publicity and Information (DGPI) office at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Saturday. OBC Welfare Minister Atul Save presided over while committee chairman Yadu Joshi, PIB director Kishor Gangurde, committee members and other officers were present.

Shirsat further said the role of media is important in democracy. It is responsible for reaching good work to the people and criticising wrongdoings. The social justice department has implemented several good initiatives. Efforts are being taken to establish 120 new hostels for students, for which 48 proposals have been received so far.

The department gives the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Samaj Bhushan Award to the persons working in the uplift of the scheduled caste and Neo-Buddhist people. Now, a decision will be taken soon to felicitate the journalists working for the development of the society with this award, he mentioned.

Minister Save said the media is the fourth pillar of democracy. It is instrumental in giving proper direction to society. Media plays an important role in presenting the views about the government schemes and suggesting required changes in them so that the schemes can be implemented effectively.

Yadu Joshi, MLA Prashant Bamb, district collector Dilip Swami and others also expressed their views. Director Kishor Gangurde made an introductory speech. District information officer Dr Milind Dusane conducted the proceedings of the function, while Madhav Sawargave proposed a vote of thanks.





