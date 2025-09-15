Puja Khedkar's Father Kidnapped Truck Helper To Compensate For Damage To ₹2 Crore Land Cruiser: Police

Former IAS officer Puja Khedkar | File Pic

The father of sacked IAS officer Puja Khedkar, Dilip Khedkar and his bodyguard allegedly abducted a cement mixer truck helper after their luxury SUV collided with the heavy vehicle. The 22-year-old helper was rescued from their home in Pune. Police said on Monday that the accused wanted him to compensate for the damage.

According to police, Dilip Khedkar and his wife, Manorama Khedkar, are now believed to be absconding, after initially telling officers they would visit the police station. Manorama Khedkar allegedly set dogs on a police team that had gone to rescue the helper. A case has been registered against her.

The helper has been identified as Prahlad Kumar, who was rescued from the Khedkar bungalow on Sunday.

The incident began when a cement mixer truck collided with a ₹2 crore Land Cruiser in which Dilip Khedkar and his bodyguard Praful Salunkhe were travelling, at Airoli in Navi Mumbai.

Reportedly, Kumar was forced into the car, which was then driven away. He was taken to the Khedkars’ house in Chaturshringi, Pune, where he was allegedly held hostage and assaulted.

Police said the truck owner filed a complaint about Kumar’s disappearance. Based on witness accounts, police tracked the location and reached the Khedkar residence in Pune. There, Manorama Khedkar allegedly misbehaved with the police team, set a dog on them, and tore down a notice pasted on the house.

The police managed to rescue Kumar. Dilip and Manorama Khedkar told officers they would report to the police station the next day,but they did not appear.

A case has been filed against Manorama Khedkar under sections related to obstructing government work, destroying evidence of crime/giving wrong information, and trying to save an accused from punishment.

When police returned to the house on Monday morning, they found neither the Khedkar family nor the SUV. Staff members were questioned, and a mobile phone was seized. Police suspect that Dilip and Manorama Khedkar are absconding.