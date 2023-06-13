Palkhi Departure Ceremony in Pune: Click Here For Route Closures And Alternate Routes |

In light of the Palkhi departure ceremony scheduled for Wednesday, Pune's eastern part will experience temporary modifications for the traffic. The event marks the ceremonial processions of Shri Dnyaneshwar Maharaj and Shri Tukaram Maharaj, originating from different locations in the city.

Starting from Vithoba Mandir in Bhawani Peth, the palanquin of Shri Dnyaneshwar Maharaj will traverse through Ramoshi Gate, Bhawani Mata Mandir, Mukti Fauj Chowk in the Lashkar area, Poolgate Police Chowk, Mammadevi Chowk, Solapur Road, Hadapsar Gadital, and Saswad Road, ultimately reaching Pandharpur. Similarly, Shri Tukaram Maharaj's palanquin will proceed from Shri Nivandugya Vithoba Mandir in Nana Peth, following the route via Aruna Chowk, Samadhan Chowk, Pimpri Chowk, AD Camp Chowk, Ramoshi Gate, Bhawani Mata Mandir, Mukti Fauj Chowk, Poolgate Police Chowki, Mammadevi Chowk, Solapur Road, Hadapsar Gadital, and Solapur Road towards Pandharpur via Loni Kalbhor.

To ensure a smooth procession, certain roads will be closed gradually from midnight on Wednesday until the Palkhi exits the city. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic Branch, Vijayakumar Magar, has appealed to citizens to utilize alternative routes during this period.

Road closures

The road closures encompass Sant Kabir Chowk - Belbagh Chowk (Lakshmi Road), Sant Kabir Chowk to Ramoshi Gate (Nehru Road), Seven Loves Chowk (Dhole Patil Chowk) to Ramoshi Gate, Firing Ground to Seven Loves Chowk, Mammadevi Chowk to Shooting Ground, Bishop School Chowk to Mammadevi Chowk, Wanwadi Bazaar to Mammadevi Chowk, Tryluck Chowk, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Ramoshi Gate Chowk, Bhairobanala to Mammadevi Chowk, Jambhulkar Chowk to Fatimanagar Chowk, B.T. Kavade Road, Ramtekdi Chowk, Vaiduvadi Chowk, Magarpatta Chowk, Hadapsar Village Ves, Siram Company Chowk to Solapur Road, Mantarwadi Phata to Saswad Road.

Drivers of heavy vehicles approaching from Pune-Solapur Road are advised to utilize alternative routes. Palkhi vehicles accompanying Shri Dnyaneshwar Maharaj's palanquin may proceed to Saswad via Bhairoba Nala Chowk, Lullanagar Chowk, Kondhwa Khadimashin Chowk, Bopdev Ghat, or take the route via Mantarwadi Phata, Fursungi, Undri, Pisoli, and Khadi Machine Chowk to Saswad. For any information regarding traffic changes, citizens can contact the Traffic Wing Main Control Room at 020-26685000 or 020-26684000.

