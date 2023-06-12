Pune: Use Of Drone Restricted During Palkhi |

The Pune Police have implemented strict restrictions on the use of drone cameras during the Palkhi ceremony in the city, prioritizing public safety. Crime Branch Deputy Commissioner of Police, Amol Zende, has issued an order stating that the use of drone cameras is prohibited during the Palkhi ceremony due to security concerns.

According to the order, individuals who are found using drone cameras to capture videos or images of the Palkhi ceremony without prior permission will face legal action under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973. These regulations will be enforced from June 12 to June 15.

Prior permission necessary

The police have emphasized that obtaining prior permission from the authorities is mandatory for filming with a drone camera during the Palkhi ceremony. Failure to comply with this requirement will lead to legal consequences. These regulations have been put in place to prevent any potential security breaches and maintain a peaceful and secure environment during the religious procession.

