Rozgar Mela In Pune: 282 Individuals Receive Government Job Appointment Letters | PIB

282 individuals received government job appointment letters at the Rozgar Mela, an employment fair held at the Symbiosis Institute in Pune's Vimannagar area on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for Panchayat Raj, Kapil Patil graced the event and emphasized that these appointments would bring light into the lives of the recipients. Patil highlighted the government's efforts in promoting employment, including the establishment of one lakh startup industries in the last eight years, resulting in job opportunities for ten lakh people. He encouraged the newly appointed government employees to contribute to nation-building.

The Rozgar Mela, organized across 43 locations nationwide, distributed nearly 70,000 appointment letters, spanning various central and state government departments.

The new recruits, selected from across the country will be joining the Government in various Departments including the Department of Financial Services, Department of Posts, Department of School Education, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Defence, Department of Revenue, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Department of Atomic Energy, Ministry of Railways, Department of Audit and Accounts, Department of Atomic Energy and Ministry of Home Affairs, among others, it stated.

Rozgar Mela

According to the release from th PMO, the Rozgar Mela is expected to act as a catalyst in further employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development.

The Rozgar Mela is a step towards the fulfilment of the commitment of the Prime Minister to accord the highest priority to employment generation, it added.

The newly inducted appointees are also getting an opportunity to train themselves through Karmayogi Prarambh, an online module on the iGOT Karmayogi portal, where more than 400 e-learning courses have been made available for 'anywhere any device' learning format.