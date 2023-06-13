Pune To Host 4th G20 Education Working Group Meeting on June 19

Representational Image | File pic

Pune: The Ministry of Education is all set to host the 4th and the final Education Working Group (EDWG) meeting in Pune, Maharashtra from 19th to 21nd June, 2023 under the theme of “Ensuring Foundation Literacy and Numeracy, especially in the context of blended learning” and culminate with the Education Ministerial meeting on 22nd June 2023.

Secretary (Higher Education), K. Sanjay Murthy; Secretary (Department of School Education & Literacy), Sanjay Kumar and Secretary (Skill Development and Entrepreneurship) Atul Kumar Tiwari today interacted with the media at the curtain raiser press conference and briefed on the upcoming G20 4th Education Working Group meeting, Ministerial Meeting, Jan Bhagidari events and precursor events to be held in Pune.

Sanjay Murthy informed that like the previous meetings, a seminar will be preceding the main EdWG Meeting and it will be based on the priority area of Foundational Literacy and Numeracy. He further informed that at the moment, countries such as Spain, Australia, Indonesia, USA, UAE, Saudi Arabia, China and UK have all expressed their interest in the topic of the seminar and will be participating as Panellists.

As of date 14 ministers have confirmed participation in the ministerial meeting from the following nations: UK, Italy, Brazil, China, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Singapore, Oman, Mauritius, Japan, Bangladesh, Egypt, UAE and Netherlands.

Murthy also informed that the Education Working Group meeting will conclude with the Ministerial Meeting, which will witness the participation of Education Ministers from G20 members and invited countries. "This event will convene stakeholders across the scientific community to discuss best practices for accessible science and how accessible science can be applied across individual nations with different local capacities and ways to utilize science practices to support global progress," added Murthy.

Alongside, the Education Working Group meeting will conclude with the Ministerial Meeting, which will witness the participation of Education Ministers from G20 members and invited countries.