Pune News: Massive Oil Spill At Chandannagar BRT Lane After Tanker Overturns; Cleanup Operation Underway |

Pune: In a devastating accident that occurred on the busy BRT lane in Chandannagar, an oil tanker overturned, causing a substantial oil spill at the site. The incident triggered an immediate response from the local fire brigade, who swiftly arrived to mitigate the situation.

Authorities are currently working tirelessly to contain the oil spill. As a precautionary measure, caution has been advised in the surrounding area, urging residents and commuters to stay away from the affected site until the situation is resolved.

Efforts to minimize harm to nearby water bodies

The cleanup operation, expected to commence shortly, will involve specialized teams equipped with advanced techniques to ensure the effective removal and disposal of the spilled oil. Efforts will also be made to minimize any potential harm to the ecosystem and nearby water bodies.

Measures will be taken to restore the affected area to its previous condition once the cleanup is completed.

Clean up underway

Local residents are urged to cooperate with the authorities and follow any instructions or guidelines issued to ensure their safety and the successful resolution of the situation.

Further updates will be provided as the cleanup operation progresses and more information becomes available.

Read Also Pune To Host 4th G20 Education Working Group Meeting on June 19