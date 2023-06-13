 Pune News: Massive Oil Spill At Chandannagar BRT Lane After Tanker Overturns; Cleanup Operation Underway
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune News: Massive Oil Spill At Chandannagar BRT Lane After Tanker Overturns; Cleanup Operation Underway

Pune News: Massive Oil Spill At Chandannagar BRT Lane After Tanker Overturns; Cleanup Operation Underway

An oil tanker overturns on a busy BRT lane in Chandannagar, causing a massive oil spill. Fire brigade, local authorities, and specialized teams work to contain the spill and mitigate any potential harm to the ecosystem.

Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Tuesday, June 13, 2023, 12:13 PM IST
article-image
Pune News: Massive Oil Spill At Chandannagar BRT Lane After Tanker Overturns; Cleanup Operation Underway |

Pune: In a devastating accident that occurred on the busy BRT lane in Chandannagar, an oil tanker overturned, causing a substantial oil spill at the site. The incident triggered an immediate response from the local fire brigade, who swiftly arrived to mitigate the situation.

Authorities are currently working tirelessly to contain the oil spill. As a precautionary measure, caution has been advised in the surrounding area, urging residents and commuters to stay away from the affected site until the situation is resolved.

Read Also
Pune News: Tragic Fire Engulfs City Market At Midnight, Claiming 2 Lives and Injuring 1; Visuals...
article-image

Efforts to minimize harm to nearby water bodies

The cleanup operation, expected to commence shortly, will involve specialized teams equipped with advanced techniques to ensure the effective removal and disposal of the spilled oil. Efforts will also be made to minimize any potential harm to the ecosystem and nearby water bodies.

Measures will be taken to restore the affected area to its previous condition once the cleanup is completed.

Clean up underway

Local residents are urged to cooperate with the authorities and follow any instructions or guidelines issued to ensure their safety and the successful resolution of the situation.

Further updates will be provided as the cleanup operation progresses and more information becomes available.

Read Also
Pune To Host 4th G20 Education Working Group Meeting on June 19
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Pune News: Major Fire Breaks Out After Oil Tanker Meets With Accident On Mumbai-Pune Expressway Near...

Pune News: Major Fire Breaks Out After Oil Tanker Meets With Accident On Mumbai-Pune Expressway Near...

Pune News: Massive Oil Spill At Chandannagar BRT Lane After Tanker Overturns; Cleanup Operation...

Pune News: Massive Oil Spill At Chandannagar BRT Lane After Tanker Overturns; Cleanup Operation...

Pune News: Tragic Fire Engulfs City Market At Midnight, Claiming 2 Lives and Injuring 1; Visuals...

Pune News: Tragic Fire Engulfs City Market At Midnight, Claiming 2 Lives and Injuring 1; Visuals...

Pune: Palkhis of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj and Sant Tukaram Maharaj Receive Grand Welcome, G20 Guests...

Pune: Palkhis of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj and Sant Tukaram Maharaj Receive Grand Welcome, G20 Guests...

Pune: Woman Killed After Tree Falls On Autorickshaw In Sahakarnagar

Pune: Woman Killed After Tree Falls On Autorickshaw In Sahakarnagar