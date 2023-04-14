Painted Spurfowl, Egyptian Vulture, to Forest Wagtail: Species spotted in this Western Ghat Bird census

Egyptian Vulture | Pixabay

Pune: Western ghats which is in trouble because of several encroachments are home to thousands of species of birds and many other living organisms.

Painted Spurfowl which is generally found in the hilly and rocky areas of peninsular India was spotted at Karnala Bird Sanctuary vis-à-vis in the western ghats in a recent bird census.

Project coordinator of Green Works Trust Dipali Bhopale who is from Pune, said, “Besides painted Spurfowl, we have also spotted the Egyptian vulture which is becoming an endangered species. We are now trying to protect this species by ensuring that they get the food they require”.

Bird counting in the western ghats

Apparently, GWT conducts bird counting in the western ghats four times a year during summer, winter, spring and post-monsoon. “Every time we conduct the counting as part of the citizens' science. We carry out the trails at Phansad and Karnala in a completely scientific way”.

“We carry out the trail based on scientific methodology. We go on a trail of three to four kilometres. We visited the same trail for four years so that we can make a proper count. We do not use any artificial methods to attract the birds”, informed Dipali.

During the trail, we not only count the bird but also study biodiversity, ecology and the other important factors of nature. Through this we come to know which species are vanishing and which are increasing”, she added.

Read Also Mumbai Masala: City goers need to show empathy towards birds and animals

Objectives of bird counts

Talking about the objectives of bird counts in Karnal Bird Sanctuary and Phansad Bird Sanctuary, she said, “Through this initiative, we sensitize people about this initiative and receive their participation in this survey, to collect data of bird diversity at both Sanctuaries, to estimate the bird population at both Sanctuaries and maintain and analyse collected data.”

By doing this we get a chance to explore the untrodden trails of Karnala and Phansad, the opportunity to see birds in return for migration, Summer visitors, 1st time count in March of Karnala and Phansad. We not only study birds but also the fauna in the sanctuary”, she mentioned.

Read Also Panvel: 40 birds species found in wetlands in census conducted by PMC

Highlights of Census

· Species spotted at Karnala Bird Sanctuary: Rufous-Bellied Eagle, Peregrine Falcon, Yellow-Browed Warbler, Forest Wagtail - these birds were highlights of counts

· Last count observed in Phansad Wildlife Sanctuary – Frog Mouth, Malabar Pied-Hornbill, an Egyptian Vulture was sighted at the Vulture Restaurant. This is the first vulture sighting in PWLS after a gap of 7 long years. GWT is working with Thane Wildlife Division on the conservation of vultures. With this sighting, GWT’s Project Jataayu (started in Dec 2021) which focuses on the revival of vulture species in Phansad has now seen a ray of hope.