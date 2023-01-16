Panvel: 40 birds species found in wetlands in census conducted by PMC

The Asian Waterbird Census (AWC) runs parallel to other international censuses of waterbirds in Africa, Europe and the Neotropics under the International Waterbird Census (IWC) umbrella. It is coordinated by Wetlands International.

Census conducted in water bodies between Dec '22 and Jan '23 under Majhi Vasundhara initiative by Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC)

Students from Pillai College and other educational institutions volunteered for the census

The survey of waterbirds is necessary to have specific documentation of what kind of birds come into the water bodies in the municipal area. Our survey found that about 40 species of birds come to water bodies in the PMC civic jurisdiction

Ganesh Deshmukh, Commissioner, Panvel Municipal Corporation

Birds found

Glossy ibis, Black Kite, Eurasian Coot, Painted stork, wood sandpiper, and Red-Wattled lapwing among other birds spotted.

Objectives of the census

Provides a basis for estimates of waterbird populations

To monitor changes in waterbird numbers and distribution by regular, standardised counts of representative wetlands

To improve knowledge of little-known waterbird species and wetland sites

To identify and monitor sites that qualify as 'wetlands of international importance' under the Ramsar Convention on wetlands

Details of the census have been published on http://www.birdsofpanvel.blogspot.in. New information to be updated periodically. The civic body has also published a booklet and launched a blog giving information on birds found.