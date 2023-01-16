DST-INSPIRE: Two-day government faculty fellowship review meet begins at Pillai College in Navi Mumbai |

Navi Mumbai: The two-day faculty fellowship review meeting DST-INSPIRE of Government of India started at Mahatma Education Society's Pillai College of Engineering (Autonomous) Dr. K.M Vasudevan Pillai Campus, New Panvel on Monday.

Around 150 faculties from across India are presenting their research work

About 150 faculty from various well reputed institutions and research labs across india working in the subject areas like Chemical sciences, Physical Science, Mathematical Science, Earth and Atmosphere science, Life Science and biomedical are presenting their respective research work before the panel of eminent scientist from world renowned institutes and research labs like IIT, CSIR, TIFR, ISM etc. The panel members and the DST officers will evaluate the research work presented by the faculty fellows.

Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India's INSPIRE Faculty Review meeting is scheduled on 16-17th January 2023 at the Panvel college.

