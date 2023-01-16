Navi Mumbai: FG Naik College holds Organized Geography Day on January 14 | Sourced Photo

The Geography Department of FG Naik College, Koparkhairane of Shramik Education Board conducted Geography Day on January 14. Colleges in Maharashtra have been celebrating the day for the last three decades.

It was first celebrated on January 14, 1988, to realize its importance and to create a relationship between nature and man. The day has been chosen because of the birthday of Geography Maharshi Dr CD Deshpande.

Read Also Ujjain: Lecture on new dimensions of research in geography held

In the introductory speech, the principal of the college Pratap Mahadik, as a professor of geography, interacted with the students and appealed to all the students to maintain social commitment as environment affection.

Art Branch Head Dr Dattatray Ghodke gave good wishes on Geography Day by giving information about the subject of Geography and the importance of taking steps to maintain the balance of the environment.

The chief guest of the program Dr Madhuri Kulkarni had an open conversation with the students and shared information about the subject of geography.

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)