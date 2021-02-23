Ujjain: Lecture on new dimensions of research in geography held

Ujjain: A lecture on the new dimensions of research in geography was organised at Government Madhav Arts and Commerce College.

Dr PR Vyas, former professor and head of geography department, Mohanlal Sukhadia University, Udaipur (Rajasthan) enlightened the research scholars and post-graduate students with his knowledge. College principal JL Barmaiyya in his address encouraged the students to perform great in academics and make the institution proud.

While introducing the main guest for the event in his welcome speech, Mohan Nimole said that Vyas during his 34 years of service also served as a visiting professor at Slippery Rock University in America from 2004-05. After completing his research work experience from JNU, Delhi, Vyas authored 15 books and more than 50 research papers. Along with this, about 25 researchers have completed their PhD under his mentorship.

Students, researchers and teachers of the department attended this lecture and made its purpose successful. The programme was conducted by Prof RR Gorasiya and head of the geography department Dr Vikram Verma proposed the vote of thanks.