Mumbai Masala: City goers need to show empathy towards birds and animals

A society is known by its attitude towards birds and animals. But the lack of compassion in the hearts of some Mumbaikars towards these creatures is unfathomable.

Stray dogs and pigeons are particularly targeted. We often come across reports of dogs being poisoned and tortured. Those who feed dogs and pigeons have been attacked and even dragged to courts.

There was an ancient kabutarkhana outside the Khar railway station. It has been razed by an unthinking BMC at the behest of some silly pigeon haters. The British introduced kabutarkhanas to Mumbai, which added charm to the city.

Kabutarkhanas opposite GPO, Dadar, Matunga, etc have heritage value. Unfortunately, they are totally neglected by the BMC. Maybe, it can spruce them up as part of the ongoing beautification programme.