Over 4,500 Candidates Selected At Namo Maharojgar Melava In Latur; 7,897 More Await Selection In Next Phase

A considerable number of young individuals from Marathwada actively took part in the Namo Maharojgar Melava held in Latur. Entrepreneurs conducted interviews on the spot and selected 4,548 candidates. The selection process for an additional 7,897 individuals will be carried out in the next phase.

A career guidance camp was held on February 23, followed by recruitment activities on February 24.

The cabinet approved government-sponsored job fairs in the Nashik, Pune, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and Konkan divisions this year. The job fair aims to bring together entrepreneurs and job aspirants, facilitating interviews for available vacancies and providing immediate job opportunities to skilled individuals. Last December, the government organised the first such job fair in Nagpur.

Representatives from various companies conducted direct interviews with candidates during the fair, and successful candidates were offered jobs on the spot.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde inaugurated the event through a video conference on Friday. During the ceremony, he addressed the audience alongside Mangal Prabhat Lodha, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. Other notable attendees included Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Sanjay Bansode, MP Sudhakar Shringare, MLAs Ramesh Karad, Sambhaji Patil Nilangekar, and Abhimanyu Pawar. The event also saw the presence of Collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge, Chief Executive Officer of Zila Parishad Anmol Sagar, Trainee Assistant Collector Naman Goyal, and various other dignitaries.

Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Sanjay Bansode highlighted the evolving status of Latur, once known as a trading town and later celebrated for its cooperative movement.

"Now, Latur is gaining recognition for its innovative educational approach known as the Latur pattern. The recent employment fair organised by the state government has opened up employment and self-employment opportunities for the youth in the Latur district," he said.

Bansode expressed optimism that this gathering will contribute to the industrial development of Latur, underscoring the government's continuous efforts to provide self-employment avenues for the youth.

During the event, dignitaries distributed checks to beneficiaries under the Chief Minister's Employment Generation Programme, Mudra Yojana, and Umaid Abhiyan. Assistant Commissioner of Skill Development, Renuka Kambalwar, facilitated the introductions, and Anmol Sagar, Chief Executive Officer of Zila Parishad, extended gratitude.