Osmanabad LS seat: Battle Lines Drawn Between Former Allies Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP

The Osmanabad Lok Sabha constituency in Maharashtra will witness a contest between former allies Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

The Sena (UBT) has fielded sitting MP Omprakash Rajenimbalkar against Archana Patil, who is making her poll debut with the NCP.

Home to the famous Tulja Bhavani temple that attracts lakhs of devotees from all over the state, Osmanabad -- now called Dharashiv -- is the seventh-largest city in the Marathwada region of Maharashtra.

Constituency at glance

Although the state government has rechristened the district as Dharashiv, in the records of the Election Commission, the Lok Sabha constituency is still known by its old name of Osmanabad.

The constituency comprising Osmanabad, Tuljapur, Omerga, Lohara, Kalamb, Bhoom, Paranda and Washi assembly seats will go to polls on May 7 in the third phase of the general elections.

Former minister Rajenimbalkar won the 2019 Lok Sabha polls with a significant vote margin by defeating Ranajagjitsinha Patil, who contested on an NCP ticket.

According to the Sena (UBT) leader, his willingness to listen and resolve even minor issues has endeared him to the people in the constituency.

"I interact with people on the ground, my phone is also accessible, and people call me for even small things because they know I work for them and will help them. They have someone they know they can come to for any problem," Rajenimbalkar said.

Rajenimbalkar said he doesn't own sugar factories or colleges, so his time is fully dedicated to working for the people of his constituency.

"In 2019, we (the undivided Shiv Sena) were with the BJP, so they think I won because of the Modi wave. However, in the last five years, I have worked and interacted with people. I urge people to ensure my victory so they know it was all because of my hard work," he said.

Rajenimbalkar is pitted against the NCP's Archana Patil, the wife of Tuljapur MLA Ranajagjitsinha Patil, who switched from the NCP to the BJP.

Ranajagjitsinha Patil's father, Padmasinh Patil, was a minister in the Congress-NCP governments and was close to veteran leader Sharad Pawar.

The NCP, led by Ajit Pawar, is part of the Mahayuti alliance formed with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and the BJP.

As a first-time candidate, Archana Patil is banking on women voters.

"A woman is contesting from here without the 33 per cent reservation, and the constituency is also home to goddess Tulja Bhavani. The Mahayuti respects women and has fielded me. I am confident that women will come out in large numbers to vote for me," she said.

According to the 2011 Indian census, Osmanabad district has a population of 1,657,576, of which 8,61,535 were males and 7,96,041 were females.

Osmanabad, with a predominantly agrarian population, battles water scarcity, and the locals said that the constituency has not witnessed industrial development.