Once Pune's Fastest, Nigdi-Dapodi Route Now A Traffic Nightmare

Due to various reasons such as the disruption caused by the MahaMetro work, the slow pace of water pipeline construction, roads narrowed by the urban street project, constant changes in the entry and exit points of the grade separator, the incomplete state of the BRT system, and the civic administration's experimentation with different measures, the journey from Nigdi to Dapodi on the old Pune-Mumbai highway passing through the city has become a source of frustration. It now takes more than half an hour to travel from Nigdi to Dapodi by PMPML bus. Consequently, the road, once known as the fastest route in the city, has become a major bottleneck.

Traffic congestion has increased on all sides of Pimpri-Chinchwad. Ineffective public transport services, unplanned road development, the deplorable state of the BRT system, incomplete projects, and frequent changes in the grade separator have turned the Dapodi to Nigdi route into a traffic nightmare. As this is the main route connecting Pimpri-Chinchwad and Pune, a large volume of traffic is present on this road. The traffic increases further during the peak hours in the morning and evening.

The grade separator was intended to allow vehicles to bypass the city and go directly to the Mumbai highway. However, the entry and exit points on this road are frequently changed, adding to the traffic congestion. Vehicles exceeding a certain height cannot use the grade separator, forcing them onto the service road. As a result, the already narrow service roads, encroached upon by various structures, become even more congested due to indisciplined drivers.

The lack of parking facilities in front of clothing stores, jewellery shops, and other commercial establishments along the road forces customers to park their vehicles on the footpaths, further exacerbating the problem.

Lack of Coordination

The worst traffic congestion occurs at Akurdi Khandoba Mal Chowk, Chinchwad Station, and Morwadi Chowk while travelling from Nigdi to Pune. It takes around 20 minutes to cross these intersections during rush hours. Navigating these junctions is a major challenge.

There are allegations that the roads were constructed without any proper study of the important routes and the volume of traffic they handle. There is a lack of coordination between the police administration, the municipal corporation, and the MahaMetro administration. As a result, the measures taken by one organisation create problems for the others.

“Traffic congestion cannot be resolved until the metro and water pipeline work is completed. If measures are implemented, they would require dismantling existing structures for the ongoing work. MahaMetro is implementing only temporary measures. Measures to reduce congestion will be undertaken as soon as the works are completed,” Bapusaheb Gaikwad, Joint City Engineer of the Urban Transport Department, told Loksatta.

“The service roads where metro work is underway are being repaired. Action is being taken to reduce congestion as soon as citizens' complaints are received,” said Chandrashekhar Tambvekar, Public Relations Officer of Maha Metro.

While Vivek Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic Branch, said, “Instructions have been given to the Municipal Corporation and the Metro administration to take measures to resolve the traffic congestion on the Nigdi to Pimpri service road. They have been asked to remove safety barriers and repair the service roads. Action is being taken against undisciplined vehicles.”