OBC Voters Crucial in Maharashtra's Ghansawangi Assembly Polls Amid Maratha Quota Agitation; Dalit, Muslim Leaders Meet Jarange; Objections Filed by Cong MLA, Sena Candidate Dismissed |

OBC voters hold the key in Maharashtra's Ghansawangi assembly seat, which also contains Antarwali Sarati, the epicentre of the Maratha quota agitation led by Manoj Jarange, as per observers.

Ghansawangi is part of Jalna district, which is in the state's Marathwada region, where the effect of the quota agitation saw the decimation of the BJP and the Maha Vikas Aghadi winning seven out of eight Lok Sabha seats.

The seat has been represented by senior NCP (SP) leader and former state minister Rajesh Tope since 2009. He will face Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena's Hikmat Udhan in the November 20 polls. Tope had won the 2019 polls by a slender margin of 1,600 votes.

Exuding confidence about his prospects, Tope told PTI that no issue in the constituency is new to him.

"I have worked for every segment. I have not spoken to Jarange. I just keep doing my work. There is a favourable environment for the Maha Vikas Aghadi," Tope said.

Division of votes to help Tope

Senior television journalist Ravi Munde said the presence of rebels Satish Ghadge (who was with the BJP) and Shivajirao Chothe (who was with Uddhav Thackeray led Shiv Sena (UBT)) may lead to division of Maratha votes.

"Other Backward Classes votes will become key in the Ghansawangi constituency. The decisions taken by Jarange in connection with the polls will also be a factor. Other communities are upset with Tope for his help to the Maratha quota agitation," Munde asserted.

Division of votes will help Tope, said resident Vaibhav Joshi, adding the OBC factor will decide who will be next MLA from Ghansawangi.

Former Ghansawangi 'nagar adhyaksh' Rajendra Deshmukh told PTI that Tope's chances will also be hit due to the split in the NCP (in July last year after Ajit Pawar joined the Shinde government).

Even if Jarange does not field candidates, Maratha votes can get split and some can also go to Udhan, he said.

Dalit, Muslim leaders meet Jarange

Several Dalit and Muslim leaders on Thursday met Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange in Antarwali Sarati in Jalna and announced their commitment to formulate a "common minimum programme" for the November 20 Maharashtra assembly polls.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion, Jarange asked Dalits and Muslims to support candidates backed by him and also asked Marathas to do likewise for Dalit and Muslim candidates.

"Our unity is needed to challenge the established power and defeat those who work against our communities," Jarange said.

Islamic scholar Sajjad Nomani slammed the BJP for "dividing the nation on religious lines" and said a unified front was important to avoid splitting of votes.

"We have decided to issue a common minimum programme for the elections. Our unity is an example not only for Maharashtra but the entire country," Nomani said.

Seconding his stand, Dalit leaders Rajratna Ambedkar and Anandraj Ambedkar also said unity was essential to throw out "entrenched power".

Objections filed by Cong MLA, Sena candidate dismissed

Complaints filed by Congress' sitting MLA Kailash Gorantyal and Shiv Sena's Arjun Khotkar against each other alleging discrepancies in nomination papers were dismissed by Jalna assembly seat returning officer Shrimant Harkal, an official said on Thursday.

Gorantyal said Khotkar, in the affidavit accompanying his nomination form, had not mentioned allowances the latter got as administrator of the local agriculture produce market committee (APMC).

Khotkar, in his complaint, said Gorantyal had not mentioned fees he was getting for stay at Delhi's Maharashtra Sadan in 2022, the official added.

"After deliberating for more than three hours, Returning Officer Harkal rejected both the complaints late Wednesday night. The nomination papers of Gorantyal and Khotkar have been accepted," he said.

In the 2014 assembly polls, Khotkar had defeated Gorantyal, while the latter won in 2019.

The two bitter rivals will square off again on November 20. Results of the Maharashtra assembly polls will be declared on November 23.