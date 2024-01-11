Nylon Manja Menace In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Authorities Crack Down On Sales Despite Ban, Several Incidents Of Injuries Reported |

The nylon manja used for flying kites is proving hazardous for the city's residents, with several accidents involving neck cuts and injuries to hands and bodies reported in the past few days. Despite a court order banning the use of nylon manja, it is openly sold and used in the city. The City Police and the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) have initiated a drive against shopkeepers selling this dangerous manja to kite enthusiasts.

The CSMC team inspected various kite shops in different parts of the city starting from Monday. Strict action is being taken, and fines are imposed on shopkeepers if nylon manja is found.

As per the High Court directives, the sale and use of nylon manja have been banned in the city. However, reports indicate that the manja is still being sold openly. In response, Municipal Commissioner and Administrator G Srikanth directed the head of the solid waste management department, Sominath Jadhav, and Nagari Mitra Pathak head Pramod Jadhav to take stern action against those selling the manja.

The team inspected around 73 kite shops, and action was taken against seven shops found with nylon manja. A total of 2060 meters of hazardous manja was seized, and fines totaling Rs 7,000 were imposed on the shopkeepers. The action was carried out in various areas, including Buddhilane, Chandmari, Gawlipura, Raja Bazar, Shahabadnagar, Ganesh Colony, Mitmitta, Muzzafarnagar, Siddharnagar, Chaudhary Colony, Ramnagar, Jai Bhavani Chowk, Zenda Chowk, Silk Mill Colony, Rahulnagar, Osmanpura, and Padampura.

Smart City Employee Injured due to Manja

Kite enthusiasts are enthusiastic about flying kites on the occasion of Makar Sankranti in the city. However, the use of nylon manja has proven fatal for residents. A Smart City employee, Jayesh Borkar, was injured by nylon manja while riding his motorcycle to work on Sunday. He suffered severe neck and hand injuries. Similar incidents were reported in the past few days.

Crime Branch Seizes Nylon Manja Worth Rs 27K

The City Crime Branch police conducted a raid on a kite shop and seized 65 bundles of nylon manja worth Rs 27,600 in the Padampura area. The accused, Rohit Narendra Kumawat, has been arrested, and a case has been registered against him at the Vedantnagar police station. The action was carried out under the guidance of PI Sandeep Gurme by PSI Vishal Bodkhe, Satish Jadhav, Praveen Chavan, and others.