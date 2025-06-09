Not Rain, But Decades Of Neglect: Flooded Hinjawadi Sparks Outrage As Punekars Slam Poor Infrastructure, Demand PCMC Inclusion | Waterlogging in Hinjewadi (Visuals shared by Pavanjit Mane on X)

The visuals of severe waterlogging from Hinjawadi have sparked a major debate on social media regarding the infrastructure in the IT park, which houses major IT firms in India. Several social media users slammed the apathy of the administration, which has led to bad roads, potholes, and waterlogging in the Hinjawadi area. While some pointed out that the shared administration in Hinjawadi is leading to chaos, others demanded its inclusion in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC).

For the unaware, Hinjawadi currently falls under a gram panchayat, with the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) and the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) sharing jurisdiction. The responsibility for nearby areas lies with PMC and PCMC.

"Hinjawadi and Whitefield are among the top IT hubs in India... Delivering billions of dollars of exports. Employing lakhs of IT/Software Professionals. And yet both IT parks (which have been around for over 2–3 decades now) have among the worst infrastructure... Basics like roads, drainage, etc.," wrote technology entrepreneur Amit Paranjape.

"The Hinjawadi area infrastructure has been ignored for decades, across various state governments. Needs urgent focus. Also, about time it gets integrated into PCMC, PMC or a new municipal corporation," he added.

Hinjawadi falls under the Baramati Parliamentary constituency.

Meanwhile, Baramati MP Supriya Sule addressed the media on Sunday after visuals of flooded streets in Hinjawadi IT Park went viral, raising concerns about infrastructure and development. Sule stated that she has been raising the issue for years and regularly reviews Hinjawadi’s development every two months. She reminded that Sharad Pawar had initiated the development of Hinjawadi, which now indirectly employs around 6 lakh people. Sule criticized the rapid and unplanned construction over the past two years, pointing out that open spaces have been closed, natural water flow disrupted, and drains built over, leading to severe flooding. She emphasized that while development is necessary, it must be scientific, sustainable, and backed by proper planning to prevent such environmental issues.