 Blaming Pune And Pimpri-Chinchwad Civic Bodies? Hinjawadi Falls Under PMRDA, Not PMC Or PCMC
The wave of criticism against civic bodies surged on X after visuals of a sudden downpour turned Hinjawadi IT Park into what many called a “water park” on Saturday morning. A brief spell of rain submerged key roads, disrupting the routines of employees, residents, and commuters.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 09, 2025, 12:54 PM IST
The visuals of severe waterlogging in Hinjawadi led to criticism of the government and blame directed at Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad civic bodies like PMC (Pune Municipal Corporation) and PCMC (Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation). However, the tech park area falls under a gram panchayat and is managed by PMRDA (Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority).

Amidst this, PCMC Chief Shekhar Singh posted visuals of clean and walkable streets within PCMC jurisdiction, to which several people reacted by questioning why he wasn’t addressing the situation in Hinjawadi. However, the area does not fall under PCMC’s jurisdiction.

The Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park in Hinjawadi, which houses around 400 IT and IT-enabled service companies, has long struggled with infrastructure issues, particularly inadequate drainage and road conditions.

The area primarily falls under the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), and gram panchayat, while nearby areas fall under PMC and PCMC jurisdiction.

