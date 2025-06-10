No Water Stagnation, Full-Sleeved Clothes: Rising Dengue Cases In Pune Prompt PMC To Issue Preventive Guidelines Amid Intermittent Rain | File Photo

With intermittent rain and reduced temperatures in Pune, conditions are now ripe for mosquito breeding, experts said, as they warned citizens to ensure there's no waterlogging or stagnant pools.

The city hospitals in Pune have started reporting an increase in dengue cases among children following recent intermittent showers. Meanwhile, as the cases rise, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has issued guidelines for Punekars.

PMC appealed, "To reduce the risk of dengue, maintain cleanliness not only inside your home but also in your surroundings. Do not allow water to collect in pots, tanks, flower vessels, tyres, etc. Small preventive actions can help avert major health crises."

Here are the dos and don'ts for preventing dengue and other vector-borne diseases:

Use insect repellent on exposed skin.

Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants.

Install screens on windows and doors.

Eliminate standing water in containers and areas around your home.

Sleep under a mosquito net if in a high-risk area.

Keep your surroundings clean and free of debris.

Don't allow water to accumulate in buckets or other containers.

Don't ignore symptoms like fever, headache, or rash; seek medical help.

Don't rely only on chemical sprays for prevention.

Don't wear dark clothing, as it attracts mosquitoes.

Don't litter or create environments that attract mosquitoes.

Dengue mortality decreases in heavy rainfall

In a recently published study led by Sophia Yacob and Roxy Mathew Koll from the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune, the intricate links between climate and dengue are highlighted. It noted how temperature, rainfall, and humidity influence dengue in Pune, a dengue hotspot.

The study indicated that moderate rainfall spread over the entire duration of the summer monsoon season was associated with increased dengue deaths in Pune compared with heavy or extreme rainfall.

Interestingly, heavy weekly rainfall over 150 mm reduces dengue prevalence by flushing out mosquito breeding sites. It also predicted that in response to climatic changes, dengue mortalities in Pune are projected to increase by 12-112% in the future (2021-2100) under low-to-high emission pathways.

The PMC has also issued an advisory for COVID-19 in light of the currently circulating Omicron variants (JN.1, XFG, LF 7.9), which are typically associated with mild symptoms such as fever, cough, and throat irritation that usually resolve without medical intervention. Citizens are encouraged to stay calm and follow preventive measures, including practicing proper cough etiquette, refraining from public spitting, and advising vulnerable groups to avoid crowded or poorly ventilated spaces while considering mask use. The advisory emphasizes the importance of respiratory hygiene, such as wearing masks when symptomatic, self-monitoring for severe symptoms, and maintaining hand hygiene by washing hands frequently or using sanitizer. Additionally, testing for COVID-19 is recommended for individuals with acute respiratory infections, particularly those with prolonged fever and cough or those needing hospitalization.